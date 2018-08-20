1803 Wescott Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities accessible car charging carport elevator 24hr gym parking pool pool table bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access trash valet valet service

Tired of researching that new apartment?



We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So….reach out to us!



___________________________

I know what you're thinking. "I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it's just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius". Well I'm here to tell you it's not. While it's clear that this place belongs on the cover of "Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine", I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you're doing and message so we can get this party started.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Chef Inspired Kitchens with Under-Mount Sinks and Travertine Backsplashes



Stainless Steel Appliance Package



42" Kitchen Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Accents



Custom Granite Countertops Throughout



Luxurious Bathrooms with Custom Framed Mirrors



Oversized Soaking Tubs/Walk-In Showers*



Spacious Walk-In Closets



9′-12′ Ceilings (varies by floor level)



Modern Lighting and Contemporary Accents



Designer Tile



Carpet and Wood-Style Flooring



Side-by-Side or HE Front Loading Washers and Dryers (varies by floor plan)



Individual Intrusion Alarms



Patios/Balconies Available



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Sleek Mid-Rise Living with Elevators



Amazon/HUB Package 24/7 Package Pick Up Access



Chic Social Areas with Billiards Table and HD TVs



iMac Net Café



Wi-Fi Throughout All Common Areas



Business Conference Center with Catering Kitchen



24-Hour Fitness Center with CrossFit Inspired Equipment and Interactive Spin/Cardio Area



Valet Dry Cleaning Service



Ultra-Lux Leisure Pool



Lavish Social Spa



Outdoor Veranda and Summer Kitchens with Gas Grills



Pet-Friendly Living



Detached Garages Available



Covered Parking



Limited Access Gates



Storage Rooms Available



Valet Trash Service and Recycling Program



Smoke-Free Environments



Electric Car Charging Station