1803 Wescott Ave

Tired of researching that new apartment?
We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So….reach out to us!
I know what you're thinking. "I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it's just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius". Well I'm here to tell you it's not. While it's clear that this place belongs on the cover of "Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine", I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you're doing and message so we can get this party started.
Apartment Amenities
Chef Inspired Kitchens with Under-Mount Sinks and Travertine Backsplashes
Stainless Steel Appliance Package
42" Kitchen Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Accents
Custom Granite Countertops Throughout
Luxurious Bathrooms with Custom Framed Mirrors
Oversized Soaking Tubs/Walk-In Showers*
Spacious Walk-In Closets
9′-12′ Ceilings (varies by floor level)
Modern Lighting and Contemporary Accents
Designer Tile
Carpet and Wood-Style Flooring
Side-by-Side or HE Front Loading Washers and Dryers (varies by floor plan)
Individual Intrusion Alarms
Patios/Balconies Available
Community Amenities
Sleek Mid-Rise Living with Elevators
Amazon/HUB Package 24/7 Package Pick Up Access
Chic Social Areas with Billiards Table and HD TVs
iMac Net Café
Wi-Fi Throughout All Common Areas
Business Conference Center with Catering Kitchen
24-Hour Fitness Center with CrossFit Inspired Equipment and Interactive Spin/Cardio Area
Valet Dry Cleaning Service
Ultra-Lux Leisure Pool
Lavish Social Spa
Outdoor Veranda and Summer Kitchens with Gas Grills
Pet-Friendly Living
Detached Garages Available
Covered Parking
Limited Access Gates
Storage Rooms Available
Valet Trash Service and Recycling Program
Smoke-Free Environments
Electric Car Charging Station