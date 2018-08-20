All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 3 2020 at 2:41 AM

1803 Wescott Ave

1803 Wescott Avenue · (281) 606-0944
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1803 Wescott Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78237
Greater Gardendale

Price and availability

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
car charging
carport
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
trash valet
valet service
Tired of researching that new apartment?

We're Taco Street Locating. Through years of magic wizardry stuff, complicated algorithms, and occasional witchcraft, we've found a way to harness the awesome powers of tacos and apply it to apartment locating. Trust us, it look a lot of magic. But anyways, we did it. Let us be the corn and or flour wrapped tortilla that wraps all of your apartment hunting mess into a comprehensive yet simple metaphorical research taco. Guacamole and all. Oh, we're free to work with too. So….reach out to us!

___________________________
I know what you're thinking. "I would love to live at this lavishly luxurious apartment complex. But it's just some fake. Surely an apartment complex with this level of beauty and sophistication must be the wistful dreams of some wildly imaginative architectural genius". Well I'm here to tell you it's not. While it's clear that this place belongs on the cover of "Coolest Apartment Complex Ever Magazine", I assure you that you can totally live here. The lovely red bricks, the audacious italian villa style arch doorways, the resort style pool. It really does have everything. So, you should stop what you're doing and message so we can get this party started.

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Chef Inspired Kitchens with Under-Mount Sinks and Travertine Backsplashes

Stainless Steel Appliance Package

42" Kitchen Cabinetry with Brushed Nickel Accents

Custom Granite Countertops Throughout

Luxurious Bathrooms with Custom Framed Mirrors

Oversized Soaking Tubs/Walk-In Showers*

Spacious Walk-In Closets

9′-12′ Ceilings (varies by floor level)

Modern Lighting and Contemporary Accents

Designer Tile

Carpet and Wood-Style Flooring

Side-by-Side or HE Front Loading Washers and Dryers (varies by floor plan)

Individual Intrusion Alarms

Patios/Balconies Available

___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

Sleek Mid-Rise Living with Elevators

Amazon/HUB Package 24/7 Package Pick Up Access

Chic Social Areas with Billiards Table and HD TVs

iMac Net Café

Wi-Fi Throughout All Common Areas

Business Conference Center with Catering Kitchen

24-Hour Fitness Center with CrossFit Inspired Equipment and Interactive Spin/Cardio Area

Valet Dry Cleaning Service

Ultra-Lux Leisure Pool

Lavish Social Spa

Outdoor Veranda and Summer Kitchens with Gas Grills

Pet-Friendly Living

Detached Garages Available

Covered Parking

Limited Access Gates

Storage Rooms Available

Valet Trash Service and Recycling Program

Smoke-Free Environments

Electric Car Charging Station

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1803 Wescott Ave have any available units?
1803 Wescott Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1803 Wescott Ave have?
Some of 1803 Wescott Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1803 Wescott Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1803 Wescott Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1803 Wescott Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1803 Wescott Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1803 Wescott Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1803 Wescott Ave does offer parking.
Does 1803 Wescott Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1803 Wescott Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1803 Wescott Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1803 Wescott Ave has a pool.
Does 1803 Wescott Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 1803 Wescott Ave has accessible units.
Does 1803 Wescott Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1803 Wescott Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
