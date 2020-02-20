17210 Irongate Rail Available 09/20/19 Large 4 Bedroom in Emerald Pointe! - Beautiful home in Emerald pointe Subd. This home is 2334 Sq. Ft. and has walk in closets in all rooms. The master bedroom is large and has a very large walk in closet of 18 X 6 that wraps around. The master bath has both garden tub and seperate shower with his and hers double vanity. This home has mature trees and a peacefull back yard. Neutral colors through out home and upgraded appliance for the kitchen. Please verify schools. Pets negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit. $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17210 Irongate Rail have any available units?
17210 Irongate Rail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.