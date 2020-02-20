All apartments in San Antonio
17210 Irongate Rail
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

17210 Irongate Rail

17210 Irongate Rail · No Longer Available
Location

17210 Irongate Rail, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
17210 Irongate Rail Available 09/20/19 Large 4 Bedroom in Emerald Pointe! - Beautiful home in Emerald pointe Subd. This home is 2334 Sq. Ft. and has walk in closets in all rooms. The master bedroom is large and has a very large walk in closet of 18 X 6 that wraps around. The master bath has both garden tub and seperate shower with his and hers double vanity. This home has mature trees and a peacefull back yard. Neutral colors through out home and upgraded appliance for the kitchen. Please verify schools. Pets negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit. $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.

(RLNE3384319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17210 Irongate Rail have any available units?
17210 Irongate Rail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 17210 Irongate Rail have?
Some of 17210 Irongate Rail's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17210 Irongate Rail currently offering any rent specials?
17210 Irongate Rail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17210 Irongate Rail pet-friendly?
Yes, 17210 Irongate Rail is pet friendly.
Does 17210 Irongate Rail offer parking?
No, 17210 Irongate Rail does not offer parking.
Does 17210 Irongate Rail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17210 Irongate Rail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17210 Irongate Rail have a pool?
No, 17210 Irongate Rail does not have a pool.
Does 17210 Irongate Rail have accessible units?
No, 17210 Irongate Rail does not have accessible units.
Does 17210 Irongate Rail have units with dishwashers?
No, 17210 Irongate Rail does not have units with dishwashers.
