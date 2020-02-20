Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

17210 Irongate Rail Available 09/20/19 Large 4 Bedroom in Emerald Pointe! - Beautiful home in Emerald pointe Subd. This home is 2334 Sq. Ft. and has walk in closets in all rooms. The master bedroom is large and has a very large walk in closet of 18 X 6 that wraps around. The master bath has both garden tub and seperate shower with his and hers double vanity. This home has mature trees and a peacefull back yard. Neutral colors through out home and upgraded appliance for the kitchen. Please verify schools. Pets negotiable with $300.00 pet deposit. $500.00 non-refundable cleaning fee.



