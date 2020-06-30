All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1603 N Center St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1603 N Center St
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

1603 N Center St

1603 Center Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1603 Center Street, San Antonio, TX 78202
Jefferson Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Mid-century modern 3 bedroom home - Now is your chance to live in a FAST growing area! This beautiful home features 16' ceilings with incredible natural light, wood floors, soft close cabinets, gas stove, stainless steel appliances, tankless water heater, 2 car garage, and full home automation with green features so you can control security, locks, lights, and HVAC with your smartphone. Close to The Pearl, Fort Sam, SAMSC, Alamo Dome, AT&T Center, and IH 35/281. Just minutes from downtown!!! Washer/Dryer & Refrigerator included!!!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4799504)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1603 N Center St have any available units?
1603 N Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1603 N Center St have?
Some of 1603 N Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1603 N Center St currently offering any rent specials?
1603 N Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1603 N Center St pet-friendly?
No, 1603 N Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1603 N Center St offer parking?
Yes, 1603 N Center St offers parking.
Does 1603 N Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1603 N Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1603 N Center St have a pool?
No, 1603 N Center St does not have a pool.
Does 1603 N Center St have accessible units?
No, 1603 N Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 1603 N Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1603 N Center St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Collection Overlook
4934 Woodstone Dr
San Antonio, TX 78230
Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Costa Biscaya
5100 Eisenhauer
San Antonio, TX 78218
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Palmetto Pointe
4835 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Rio Lofts
323 W Mitchell St
San Antonio, TX 78204
HemisView Village
401 Santos St
San Antonio, TX 78210

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio