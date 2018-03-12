15931 Mission Ridge

Amenities
Situated in the established and highly desirable Mission Ridge neighborhood, Beautiful one story home corner lot. Stone exterior & concrete tile roof. Dramatic entry w/double doors & stone columns. Lots of windows. Open floorplan w/high ceilings. Spacious living area w/inviting fireplace. Kitchen w/ uilt-in appliances. Nice utility room. Large master suite has walk-in closet & separate garden tub & shower. Neighborhood amenities tennis, volleyball & basketball courts, playground, & 24hr Guard access.