All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202

155 Alexander Hamilton Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

155 Alexander Hamilton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 30th! Lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow in the Jefferson neighborhood - AVAILABLE NOW! Come see this lovely 2 bedroom 1 bath unit! This unit offers a gas stove, stack-able washer/dryer connections, and wood laminate flooring throughout! Fenced yard with storage shed out back. Nearby shopping and schools. Give us a call today! 210-787-3876 ext 1.

**MOVE IN SPECIAL!** $50 HEB gift card for all move-in's by April 30th!

Schedule a showing here!: https://showmojo.com/l/76eda00040

Apply Here!:https://www.rpmalamo.com/houses-rent/rental-listing-1358c3a7-b4c3-4916-a1b4-207ea8b0aaaf

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE3383449)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 have any available units?
155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 have?
Some of 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 currently offering any rent specials?
155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 pet-friendly?
Yes, 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 is pet friendly.
Does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 offer parking?
Yes, 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 offers parking.
Does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 have a pool?
No, 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 does not have a pool.
Does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 have accessible units?
No, 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 have units with dishwashers?
No, 155 Alexander Hamilton Drive #202 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
How to Find a Sublet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lookout at Comanche Hill
14722 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78247
The Boulevard at Sonterra
210 E Sonterra Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Cottage Creek II
4832 Ray Bon Drive
San Antonio, TX 78218
Abode
7600 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Verandas at Alamo Ranch
6831 Alamo Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78253
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Park at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio