15446 CORIAN CREEK DR
Last updated September 15 2019 at 10:54 AM

15446 CORIAN CREEK DR

15446 Corian Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15446 Corian Creek Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Longs Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Everything is bigger in Texas...this recent rehab exhibits that trait. Brand new oversized covered patio with ceiling fans perfect for entertaining. The detached garage has a full second floor attic space perfect flex area for multiple uses. The master bedroom has a sitting area and a super sharable master closet. The secondary bedrooms down the hall all have new ceiling fans, have great dimensions and plenty of closet space. In popular NEISD, close to the Forum, the airport and more w nearby highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

