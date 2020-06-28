All apartments in San Antonio
151 Chapel Hill Circle

151 Chapel Hill Circle · No Longer Available
Location

151 Chapel Hill Circle, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
pool
guest parking
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
guest parking
FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 Bedr-3 full Bath condo. All bedrooms upstairs. This prestige condo offers an open floor plan, separate living and dining area. One full bath downstairs. Spacious Kitchen. Utility room inside includes washer and dryer. Mature trees, one covered parking space and plenty of visitor parking. On site manager. Gated Community in the heart of the Medical Center with 2 swimming pools. Easy access to UT Health Science Center, USAA, UTSA. Close to mayor Hwys and shopping area.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 Chapel Hill Circle have any available units?
151 Chapel Hill Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 Chapel Hill Circle have?
Some of 151 Chapel Hill Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 Chapel Hill Circle currently offering any rent specials?
151 Chapel Hill Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 Chapel Hill Circle pet-friendly?
No, 151 Chapel Hill Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 151 Chapel Hill Circle offer parking?
Yes, 151 Chapel Hill Circle offers parking.
Does 151 Chapel Hill Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 Chapel Hill Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 Chapel Hill Circle have a pool?
Yes, 151 Chapel Hill Circle has a pool.
Does 151 Chapel Hill Circle have accessible units?
No, 151 Chapel Hill Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 151 Chapel Hill Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 151 Chapel Hill Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
