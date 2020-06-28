151 Chapel Hill Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool guest parking

FURNISHED AND EQUIPPED 3 Bedr-3 full Bath condo. All bedrooms upstairs. This prestige condo offers an open floor plan, separate living and dining area. One full bath downstairs. Spacious Kitchen. Utility room inside includes washer and dryer. Mature trees, one covered parking space and plenty of visitor parking. On site manager. Gated Community in the heart of the Medical Center with 2 swimming pools. Easy access to UT Health Science Center, USAA, UTSA. Close to mayor Hwys and shopping area.