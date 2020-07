Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated pool tennis court

Come live Close to Downtown and the Medical Center right across the beautiful Woodlawn Lake with jogging trails, pool, tennis courts. Apt is upstairs and about 800 sqft new kitchen flooring and the rest is original hardwood floors , also the bathroom has just been remodled. Back yard is yours to enjoy the other tenants use the front yard. Looking for no more than 2 or 3 tenants that want to enjoy these beautiful surroundings.