14516 Waddesdon Bluff

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage fireplace carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Great location in cul-de-sac with a fenced in back yard on green belt. Has washer and Dryer hook ups and Refrigerator on site. Nice open layout with lots of cabinet space and closets as well as a fire place. NO CARPET in any room and pets are allowed. It's a must see!