1419 AYLSBURY DR
Last updated May 14 2020 at 10:48 PM

1419 AYLSBURY DR

1419 Aylsbury Street · No Longer Available
Location

1419 Aylsbury Street, San Antonio, TX 78216

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This 2 BR 2 BTH house has been newly painted and new flooring in bedrooms with a great updated kitchen which includes all appliances and a wonderful pantry with a washer and dryer. Other updates include a bedroom that has been converted into a cozy den/study for extra living space. Refinished hardwood floors span throughout the entire house excluding the bedrooms. The master bedroom is an expansive master suite which accompanies a Master BTH and walk-in closet with a wonderful view of the backyard. This backyard is so beautiful with a privacy fence surrounding the lush landscaping and pool for those hot San Antonio Summer months!! Pool service is included. Be the first to call this place HOME.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have any available units?
1419 AYLSBURY DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have?
Some of 1419 AYLSBURY DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1419 AYLSBURY DR currently offering any rent specials?
1419 AYLSBURY DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1419 AYLSBURY DR pet-friendly?
No, 1419 AYLSBURY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR offer parking?
Yes, 1419 AYLSBURY DR offers parking.
Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1419 AYLSBURY DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have a pool?
Yes, 1419 AYLSBURY DR has a pool.
Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have accessible units?
No, 1419 AYLSBURY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1419 AYLSBURY DR does not have units with dishwashers.

