This 2 BR 2 BTH house has been newly painted and new flooring in bedrooms with a great updated kitchen which includes all appliances and a wonderful pantry with a washer and dryer. Other updates include a bedroom that has been converted into a cozy den/study for extra living space. Refinished hardwood floors span throughout the entire house excluding the bedrooms. The master bedroom is an expansive master suite which accompanies a Master BTH and walk-in closet with a wonderful view of the backyard. This backyard is so beautiful with a privacy fence surrounding the lush landscaping and pool for those hot San Antonio Summer months!! Pool service is included. Be the first to call this place HOME.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1419 AYLSBURY DR have any available units?
