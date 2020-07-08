1419 AYLSBURY DR

Amenities

This 2 BR 2 BTH house has been newly painted and new flooring in bedrooms with a great updated kitchen which includes all appliances and a wonderful pantry with a washer and dryer. Other updates include a bedroom that has been converted into a cozy den/study for extra living space. Refinished hardwood floors span throughout the entire house excluding the bedrooms. The master bedroom is an expansive master suite which accompanies a Master BTH and walk-in closet with a wonderful view of the backyard. This backyard is so beautiful with a privacy fence surrounding the lush landscaping and pool for those hot San Antonio Summer months!! Pool service is included. Be the first to call this place HOME.