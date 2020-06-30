Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan range

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1411 W. Magnolia Available 04/01/20 **Coming soon! April 1st ** 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with original hard wood flooring! - **Coming soon! April 1st ** You do not want to miss this cozy 1 bed 1 bath unit! This home features original hard wood flooring, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, washer/dryer connections, and a fenced back yard! Easy commute to IH 10, near shopping and a 5 minute commute to Woodlawn lake park! Call today to schedule a showing! 210-787-3876



Apply Here!: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=1ee8e77f-5e7b-4af4-b838-861201f7d8e8&source=Website



Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



