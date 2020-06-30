All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

1411 W. Magnolia

1411 West Magnolia Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1411 West Magnolia Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78201
Jefferson

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1411 W. Magnolia Available 04/01/20 **Coming soon! April 1st ** 1 Bedroom 1 Bath with original hard wood flooring! - **Coming soon! April 1st ** You do not want to miss this cozy 1 bed 1 bath unit! This home features original hard wood flooring, refrigerator, gas stove/oven, washer/dryer connections, and a fenced back yard! Easy commute to IH 10, near shopping and a 5 minute commute to Woodlawn lake park! Call today to schedule a showing! 210-787-3876

Apply Here!: https://rpmtx021.appfolio.com/listings/rental_applications/new?listable_uid=1ee8e77f-5e7b-4af4-b838-861201f7d8e8&source=Website

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5629618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1411 W. Magnolia have any available units?
1411 W. Magnolia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1411 W. Magnolia have?
Some of 1411 W. Magnolia's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1411 W. Magnolia currently offering any rent specials?
1411 W. Magnolia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1411 W. Magnolia pet-friendly?
Yes, 1411 W. Magnolia is pet friendly.
Does 1411 W. Magnolia offer parking?
No, 1411 W. Magnolia does not offer parking.
Does 1411 W. Magnolia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1411 W. Magnolia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1411 W. Magnolia have a pool?
No, 1411 W. Magnolia does not have a pool.
Does 1411 W. Magnolia have accessible units?
No, 1411 W. Magnolia does not have accessible units.
Does 1411 W. Magnolia have units with dishwashers?
No, 1411 W. Magnolia does not have units with dishwashers.

