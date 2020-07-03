Rent Calculator
139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR
Last updated May 15 2020 at 4:40 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR
139 Thomas Jefferson Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
139 Thomas Jefferson Drive, San Antonio, TX 78228
Jefferson
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR have any available units?
139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR currently offering any rent specials?
139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR pet-friendly?
No, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR offer parking?
Yes, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR offers parking.
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR have a pool?
No, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR does not have a pool.
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR have accessible units?
No, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 THOMAS JEFFERSON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
