Excellent Three bedroom, 2 full bath with a 2 car garage. Townhome near Clark HS. Right across from Woods of Shavano Community Pool and Park. Vaulted ceilings, two car rear entry garage with remote opener. Spacious Master bedroom with separate garden tub and shower. Washer & dryer connections. Pets will be evaluated on a case by case basis. Call CSS and schedule a showing before it's gone! Great Schools in Northside School District.