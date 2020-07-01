All apartments in San Antonio
13327 Magnolia Brook

13327 Magnolia Brook · No Longer Available
Location

13327 Magnolia Brook, San Antonio, TX 78247

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
playground
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home backing up to McAllister Park! - Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hunters Mill subdivision. Eat-in Kichen overlooks living area. Fenced back yard with nice deck backs up to McAllister Park. Greenbelt behind home is park area.

If you decide to apply for one of the properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property bust apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have a credit score below 500, have ever been evicted, have a bad rental history or have recent or drug/ violence related felonies.

SATX

(RLNE5917557)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13327 Magnolia Brook have any available units?
13327 Magnolia Brook doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13327 Magnolia Brook currently offering any rent specials?
13327 Magnolia Brook is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13327 Magnolia Brook pet-friendly?
Yes, 13327 Magnolia Brook is pet friendly.
Does 13327 Magnolia Brook offer parking?
No, 13327 Magnolia Brook does not offer parking.
Does 13327 Magnolia Brook have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13327 Magnolia Brook does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13327 Magnolia Brook have a pool?
No, 13327 Magnolia Brook does not have a pool.
Does 13327 Magnolia Brook have accessible units?
No, 13327 Magnolia Brook does not have accessible units.
Does 13327 Magnolia Brook have units with dishwashers?
No, 13327 Magnolia Brook does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13327 Magnolia Brook have units with air conditioning?
No, 13327 Magnolia Brook does not have units with air conditioning.
