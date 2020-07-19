13326 Baldwin Ridge

Amenities

Well maintained single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, eat-in kitchen and master bedroom away from secondary bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and an island. Home features a vaulted ceiling, safety bars in the rest room, and a nice size back yard. The home is located in the Northside ISD. This property is located near IH10, Loop 1604, UTSA, USAA, La Cantera, Medical Center and The Rim. This home is must see, schedule it now!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.