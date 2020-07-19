All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

13326 Baldwin Ridge

13326 Baldwin Ridge · No Longer Available
Location

13326 Baldwin Ridge, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Well maintained single story 3 bedroom 2 bath home ready for immediate move. Open floor plan with 2 living areas, eat-in kitchen and master bedroom away from secondary bedrooms. Kitchen has plenty of counter space and an island. Home features a vaulted ceiling, safety bars in the rest room, and a nice size back yard. The home is located in the Northside ISD. This property is located near IH10, Loop 1604, UTSA, USAA, La Cantera, Medical Center and The Rim. This home is must see, schedule it now!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge have any available units?
13326 Baldwin Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 13326 Baldwin Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
13326 Baldwin Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13326 Baldwin Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge offer parking?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge does not offer parking.
Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge have a pool?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge have accessible units?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge have units with dishwashers?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13326 Baldwin Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 13326 Baldwin Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
