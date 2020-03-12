13315 Bristow Dawn

Amenities

in unit laundry garage air conditioning ceiling fan playground guest parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground garage guest parking

Three Bedroom Townhome AVAILABLE NOW!! Minutes from McAllister Park! - Nestled within a well kept town-home community is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached two car garage. The property features open living area downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. The home is a short walk to community playground, and additional guest parking. Separate laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer included! *This property does not allow animals. BRAND NEW CARPET!



Schedule A Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/cf1d69309c



Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.



***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5342250)