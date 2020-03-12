All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:47 PM

13315 Bristow Dawn

13315 Bristow Dawn · No Longer Available
Location

13315 Bristow Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78217

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
playground
guest parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
garage
guest parking
Three Bedroom Townhome AVAILABLE NOW!! Minutes from McAllister Park! - Nestled within a well kept town-home community is a 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome with an attached two car garage. The property features open living area downstairs and all bedrooms upstairs. The home is a short walk to community playground, and additional guest parking. Separate laundry room upstairs with washer/dryer included! *This property does not allow animals. BRAND NEW CARPET!

Schedule A Showing Now!: https://showmojo.com/l/cf1d69309c

Tenant is required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5342250)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13315 Bristow Dawn have any available units?
13315 Bristow Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 13315 Bristow Dawn have?
Some of 13315 Bristow Dawn's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13315 Bristow Dawn currently offering any rent specials?
13315 Bristow Dawn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13315 Bristow Dawn pet-friendly?
No, 13315 Bristow Dawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 13315 Bristow Dawn offer parking?
Yes, 13315 Bristow Dawn does offer parking.
Does 13315 Bristow Dawn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13315 Bristow Dawn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13315 Bristow Dawn have a pool?
No, 13315 Bristow Dawn does not have a pool.
Does 13315 Bristow Dawn have accessible units?
No, 13315 Bristow Dawn does not have accessible units.
Does 13315 Bristow Dawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 13315 Bristow Dawn does not have units with dishwashers.
