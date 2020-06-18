1327 Diamond Bluff, San Antonio, TX 78251 Sierra Springs
Beautiful open floor plan. Three bedroom two full bath near Seaworld in NISD. Cozy home with all the right features. You will love cooking in your kitchen and entertaining your guests with the open floor plan that this home has. Come one come all.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
