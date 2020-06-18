All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1322 Cougar Country.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1322 Cougar Country
Last updated October 19 2019 at 12:07 PM

1322 Cougar Country

1322 Cougar Country · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1322 Cougar Country, San Antonio, TX 78251
Sierra Springs

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 Bedroom 2 & 1/2 Single Family Home in SPRING VISTAS! - Spring Vistas Community single family home available! Come take a look at this spacious home located in the Northwest side of San Antonio. Large 4 bedroom home with all bedrooms upstairs! Home also has formal dining room, eat-in kitchen and detached wood deck built around mature trees in backyard. New paint throughout home and kitchen countertops refinished! Easy commute to 1604/I-10/Sea World/The Rim/La Cantera & LAFB

Please call (210) 339-2943 with any questions.

Security deposit minimum one month rent, based on credit results.
$100.00 one time lease administration fee
Required with ALL lease agreements under ForeFront Property Management is the Bronze Resident Benefits Package. Inclusions in the Bronze Resident Benefits Package:
- Included Online Resident Portal for Maintenance, Payment Options, and Electronic Statements.
- 24/7 Maintenance Hotline with Live Phone Support.
- HVAC Preventive Maintenance Program
- Free Credit Reporting for All Rental Payments made during this Lease to Experian.
Cost- $30/month

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $65 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening; We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 500, have ever been evicted, have bad rental history or have recent or drug/violence related felonies.

(RLNE5177203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1322 Cougar Country have any available units?
1322 Cougar Country doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1322 Cougar Country have?
Some of 1322 Cougar Country's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1322 Cougar Country currently offering any rent specials?
1322 Cougar Country is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1322 Cougar Country pet-friendly?
Yes, 1322 Cougar Country is pet friendly.
Does 1322 Cougar Country offer parking?
No, 1322 Cougar Country does not offer parking.
Does 1322 Cougar Country have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1322 Cougar Country does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1322 Cougar Country have a pool?
No, 1322 Cougar Country does not have a pool.
Does 1322 Cougar Country have accessible units?
No, 1322 Cougar Country does not have accessible units.
Does 1322 Cougar Country have units with dishwashers?
No, 1322 Cougar Country does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Arbors On Rustleaf
150 Rustleaf Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Pecan Springs
5511 Pecan Springs Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Salado Springs
12727 Vista del Norte
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Abbey at Grande Oaks
6418 Eckhert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Boardwalk Med Center
7838 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Ashley Oaks
16400 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar CountyWilliamson County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio