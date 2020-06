Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Move in Ready! Check out this great home located in NW SA! Open floor plan, tiles throughout, impressive masters with a jetted tub in the master's bathroom. Large private fenced in yard and oversized back patio perfect for BBQ with your friends and family. Bonus large storage shed. Backs up to a Greenbelt! Don't miss it.