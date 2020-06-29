All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 12715 Thomas Sumter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
12715 Thomas Sumter
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

12715 Thomas Sumter

12715 Thomas Sumter Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12715 Thomas Sumter Street, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8f5cea0a2 ---- Great 1-Story 3/2 located in NE San Antonio just off of I-35 & O'Connor. The home interior has been freshly painted. Corner home, spacious front and back lawn. Spacious closets and open living space. Come out and see this great unit. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

12 Months Carpet Ceiling Fan Courtyard Fence Hardwood Flooring Stove Walk In Closet(S) Washer / Dryer Hookups Window Coverings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12715 Thomas Sumter have any available units?
12715 Thomas Sumter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 12715 Thomas Sumter have?
Some of 12715 Thomas Sumter's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12715 Thomas Sumter currently offering any rent specials?
12715 Thomas Sumter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 Thomas Sumter pet-friendly?
Yes, 12715 Thomas Sumter is pet friendly.
Does 12715 Thomas Sumter offer parking?
No, 12715 Thomas Sumter does not offer parking.
Does 12715 Thomas Sumter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12715 Thomas Sumter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 Thomas Sumter have a pool?
No, 12715 Thomas Sumter does not have a pool.
Does 12715 Thomas Sumter have accessible units?
No, 12715 Thomas Sumter does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 Thomas Sumter have units with dishwashers?
No, 12715 Thomas Sumter does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Apex
13999 Old Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road
San Antonio, TX 78219
Presidio Flats
5347 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Montecito
8302 W Hausman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Rivera Apartments
1130 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Quarry Townhomes
250 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio