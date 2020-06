Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

NO CARPET!!!ONE STORY!!, .20 of ACRE!! YEAR-ROUND GARDNER, YEAR ROUND HOME WARRANTY. Nestled in the family neighborhood of Tanglewood subdivision you will find everything close to you like: UTSA, USAA, La Cantera, Medical Center, Costco, Sam's, Walmart & HEB, Banks, retail stores less than half a mile ...Location! Location! location! If your tenants enjoy the outdoors you will fall in love with this back yard. It is an entertainment safe haven.