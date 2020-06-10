Rent Calculator
122 COLTON DR
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM
122 COLTON DR
122 Colton Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
122 Colton Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This property is owned/managed by listing agent, Roy Burges, Vortex Realty, LLC.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 122 COLTON DR have any available units?
122 COLTON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 122 COLTON DR currently offering any rent specials?
122 COLTON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 COLTON DR pet-friendly?
No, 122 COLTON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 122 COLTON DR offer parking?
No, 122 COLTON DR does not offer parking.
Does 122 COLTON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 COLTON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 COLTON DR have a pool?
No, 122 COLTON DR does not have a pool.
Does 122 COLTON DR have accessible units?
No, 122 COLTON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 122 COLTON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 122 COLTON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 122 COLTON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 122 COLTON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
