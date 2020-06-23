118 Durant Street, San Antonio, TX 78237 Los Jardines
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
118 Durant st Available 03/06/19 Edgewood - Completely refurbished inside and out looks like new. There will be a showing on Feb 28th at 2pm ,for more info go to www.hancerealty.com or call Michael 830-388-1882
(RLNE1971294)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 118 Durant st have any available units?
118 Durant st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.