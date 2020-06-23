All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
118 Durant st
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

118 Durant st

118 Durant Street · No Longer Available
Location

118 Durant Street, San Antonio, TX 78237
Los Jardines

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
118 Durant st Available 03/06/19 Edgewood - Completely refurbished inside and out looks like new. There will be a showing on Feb 28th at 2pm ,for more info go to www.hancerealty.com or call Michael 830-388-1882

(RLNE1971294)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Durant st have any available units?
118 Durant st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 118 Durant st currently offering any rent specials?
118 Durant st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Durant st pet-friendly?
Yes, 118 Durant st is pet friendly.
Does 118 Durant st offer parking?
No, 118 Durant st does not offer parking.
Does 118 Durant st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Durant st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Durant st have a pool?
No, 118 Durant st does not have a pool.
Does 118 Durant st have accessible units?
No, 118 Durant st does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Durant st have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Durant st does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Durant st have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Durant st does not have units with air conditioning.
