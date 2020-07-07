All apartments in San Antonio
11723 Capotillo St #2

11723 Capotillo · No Longer Available
Location

11723 Capotillo, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d176214068 ---- Great 2/2 in NE San Antonio near Perrin Beitel & Thousand Oaks. Enjoy the convenience of having all needs nearby shopping, restaurants, grocery, and schools. Come out and see this great unit today. SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly. *Pets Allowed Ac Central Appliance Dishwasher Appliance Disposal Appliance Microwave Appliance Refrigerator Indoor Formal Living Outdoor Back Yard Outdoor Fenced Parking 1 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11723 Capotillo St #2 have any available units?
11723 Capotillo St #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11723 Capotillo St #2 have?
Some of 11723 Capotillo St #2's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11723 Capotillo St #2 currently offering any rent specials?
11723 Capotillo St #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11723 Capotillo St #2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11723 Capotillo St #2 is pet friendly.
Does 11723 Capotillo St #2 offer parking?
Yes, 11723 Capotillo St #2 offers parking.
Does 11723 Capotillo St #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11723 Capotillo St #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11723 Capotillo St #2 have a pool?
No, 11723 Capotillo St #2 does not have a pool.
Does 11723 Capotillo St #2 have accessible units?
No, 11723 Capotillo St #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11723 Capotillo St #2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11723 Capotillo St #2 has units with dishwashers.

