11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2

Amenities

garbage disposal garage walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace garbage disposal range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21cff44097 ---- Move-In Date: 8/13/2019, Security Deposit $1095, Cleaning Deposit $200 *Great Rental in a fantastic location *Master Suite is downstairs with full bath *Two good sized secondary bedrooms upstairs with a second full bath *Large living room and Eat In Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space *One car garage *Walking Distance to the Library and HEB!! \"NO PETS ALLOWED\"



Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)