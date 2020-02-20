All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2
Last updated August 6 2019 at 4:43 PM

11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2

11703 Capotillo · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11703 Capotillo, San Antonio, TX 78233
Hills of Park North

Amenities

garbage disposal
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/21cff44097 ---- Move-In Date: 8/13/2019, Security Deposit $1095, Cleaning Deposit $200 *Great Rental in a fantastic location *Master Suite is downstairs with full bath *Two good sized secondary bedrooms upstairs with a second full bath *Large living room and Eat In Kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space *One car garage *Walking Distance to the Library and HEB!! \"NO PETS ALLOWED\"

Rent Includes: Condo/HOA Fees Min/Max Months: 12/24 Ceiling Fan Disposal Stove Utility Room Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 have any available units?
11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 have?
Some of 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2's amenities include garbage disposal, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 currently offering any rent specials?
11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 pet-friendly?
No, 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 offer parking?
Yes, 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 offers parking.
Does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 have a pool?
No, 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 does not have a pool.
Does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 have accessible units?
No, 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 11703 CAPOTILLO ST 2 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
The Towers
16735 La Cantera Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78256
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Knoll Crest Apartments
5700 N Knoll
San Antonio, TX 78240
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St
San Antonio, TX 78209

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio