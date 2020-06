Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities pool media room

Super nice and clean move-in ready condo. Fresh paint. Fireplace in living area can be viewed from the kitchen. Bedrooms are split for privacy. Located ground level with screened in back patio to enjoy summer nights. All appliances to include washer & dryer in condo. No more having to go to a laundry mat. Located across the way from Huebner Oaks which has several places to dine, theatre plus shopping all in walking distance!