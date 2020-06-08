All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 1143 Rigsby Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
1143 Rigsby Ave
Last updated August 14 2019 at 9:25 AM

1143 Rigsby Ave

1143 Rigsby Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1143 Rigsby Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated home in Highland Park for RENT! - Meticulously renovated Highland Park Home. Home conserves original hardwood floors, quartz counter tops and brand new appliances. This 1 story home has a split bedroom layout with an extravagant master suite that has exterior access. The 4th room also could be used as bedroom,playroom or home office and has a custom wallpaper design on the ceiling. Close to IH-10, minutes from downtown, Riverwalk, Southtown, Pearl Brewery, AT&T center and the Alamodome. Come and take a look at this beautiful property.

Security Deposit: $1750.00
Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)
Application Fee: $60.00 (non-refundable)

-Application Fee - $60
-Security Deposit is the price of the monthly rent
-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)
-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)
-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)
-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)
-We welcome your furry friends but will require a $300 non refundable pet deposit
(no aggressive breeds)

If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100

(RLNE5042019)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1143 Rigsby Ave have any available units?
1143 Rigsby Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 1143 Rigsby Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1143 Rigsby Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1143 Rigsby Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1143 Rigsby Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1143 Rigsby Ave offer parking?
No, 1143 Rigsby Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1143 Rigsby Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1143 Rigsby Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1143 Rigsby Ave have a pool?
No, 1143 Rigsby Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1143 Rigsby Ave have accessible units?
No, 1143 Rigsby Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1143 Rigsby Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1143 Rigsby Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1143 Rigsby Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1143 Rigsby Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Solara Apartments
11710 Parliament St
San Antonio, TX 78213
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road
San Antonio, TX 78209
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Signature Ridge
3711 Medical Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Park at Braun Station Apartments
9603 Bandera Rd
San Antonio, TX 78250
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star
San Antonio, TX 78204
Park Greene Townhomes
13031 Park Crossing Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio