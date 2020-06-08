1143 Rigsby Ave

Amenities

Renovated home in Highland Park for RENT! - Meticulously renovated Highland Park Home. Home conserves original hardwood floors, quartz counter tops and brand new appliances. This 1 story home has a split bedroom layout with an extravagant master suite that has exterior access. The 4th room also could be used as bedroom,playroom or home office and has a custom wallpaper design on the ceiling. Close to IH-10, minutes from downtown, Riverwalk, Southtown, Pearl Brewery, AT&T center and the Alamodome. Come and take a look at this beautiful property.



Security Deposit: $1750.00

Pet Deposit: $300 per pet (non-refundable & no aggressive breeds)

Application Fee: $60.00 (non-refundable)



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score (if lower than 600 additional security deposit will be requested)

-Background check will be completed (no felonies old or new)

-Applicants must make 3x the monthly rent (gross income)

-Residential history will be reviewed (no broken leases/foreclosures)

If you have any questions please call (210)277-0100



