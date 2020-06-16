All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1124 TOPEKA BLVD

1124 Topeka · No Longer Available
Location

1124 Topeka, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park

Amenities

**Available date is a on or after date**. Tenant supplies own stove & Refrig. Corner lot, central heat & air, detached 2 car garage. $300-900+ pet deposit per pet w/2 pet limit (depends on weight) picture required. Application fee and deposit in cashier's check, money order or other form of certified funds, copy of dl, ss# card & proof of income must accompany application at time of submission. Application and Screening Criteria can be downloaded from additional info. Applicants should verify schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 2
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD have any available units?
1124 TOPEKA BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD have?
Some of 1124 TOPEKA BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1124 TOPEKA BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
1124 TOPEKA BLVD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1124 TOPEKA BLVD pet-friendly?
Yes, 1124 TOPEKA BLVD is pet friendly.
Does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 1124 TOPEKA BLVD does offer parking.
Does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1124 TOPEKA BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD have a pool?
No, 1124 TOPEKA BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD have accessible units?
No, 1124 TOPEKA BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 1124 TOPEKA BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 1124 TOPEKA BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
