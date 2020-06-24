All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated September 12 2019 at 11:15 PM

112 NELSON AVE

112 Nelson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

112 Nelson Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Denver Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Just renovated on the Eastside! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with an incredible view. Perfect for entertaining with sliding glass doors that open out onto a spacious deck. Backyard is huge! Master has 2 walk in closets. Bonus room that can be used as an office. Backyard fenced in. Parking available on the property. Property comes with a stackable washer & dryer. 2 blocks from Sullivan Park that has a jogging trail. Minutes from downtown, Southtown, Pearl, Ft. Sam, and major highways!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 112 NELSON AVE have any available units?
112 NELSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 112 NELSON AVE have?
Some of 112 NELSON AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 112 NELSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
112 NELSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 112 NELSON AVE pet-friendly?
No, 112 NELSON AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 112 NELSON AVE offer parking?
Yes, 112 NELSON AVE offers parking.
Does 112 NELSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 112 NELSON AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 112 NELSON AVE have a pool?
No, 112 NELSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 112 NELSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 112 NELSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 112 NELSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 112 NELSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
