112 NELSON AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking recently renovated walk in closets

Just renovated on the Eastside! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has an open floor plan with an incredible view. Perfect for entertaining with sliding glass doors that open out onto a spacious deck. Backyard is huge! Master has 2 walk in closets. Bonus room that can be used as an office. Backyard fenced in. Parking available on the property. Property comes with a stackable washer & dryer. 2 blocks from Sullivan Park that has a jogging trail. Minutes from downtown, Southtown, Pearl, Ft. Sam, and major highways!