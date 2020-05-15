11110 Falling Water

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Wonderful 4 Bedroom with open floor plan. Huge Master bedroom, conveniently located to USAA, and Medical Center! - This Beautiful home has an Open floor plan with two living areas, and two dining areas. The home has 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and two car attached garage. Huge master suite with large Walk-In closet and full bath. The bath has separate Garden tub/shower and double vanity. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space a built in microwave, and refrigerator is included! the utility room is inside off the kitchen. This home has a privacy fenced in yard with covered patio. This home has it all. Conveniently located to USAA, the Medical Center and IH 10. Call today to schedule your showing appointment before this gem is gone!



Northside ISD:

Wanke Elementary School

Stinson Middle School

Brandeis High School



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2520081)