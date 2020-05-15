All apartments in San Antonio
11110 Falling Water
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:13 AM

11110 Falling Water

11110 Falling Water · No Longer Available
Location

11110 Falling Water, San Antonio, TX 78249

Amenities

Unit Amenities
bathtub
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 Bedroom with open floor plan. Huge Master bedroom, conveniently located to USAA, and Medical Center! - This Beautiful home has an Open floor plan with two living areas, and two dining areas. The home has 4 spacious bedrooms upstairs and two car attached garage. Huge master suite with large Walk-In closet and full bath. The bath has separate Garden tub/shower and double vanity. The kitchen has lots of cabinet space a built in microwave, and refrigerator is included! the utility room is inside off the kitchen. This home has a privacy fenced in yard with covered patio. This home has it all. Conveniently located to USAA, the Medical Center and IH 10. Call today to schedule your showing appointment before this gem is gone!

Northside ISD:
Wanke Elementary School
Stinson Middle School
Brandeis High School

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2520081)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11110 Falling Water have any available units?
11110 Falling Water doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11110 Falling Water have?
Some of 11110 Falling Water's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11110 Falling Water currently offering any rent specials?
11110 Falling Water is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11110 Falling Water pet-friendly?
Yes, 11110 Falling Water is pet friendly.
Does 11110 Falling Water offer parking?
Yes, 11110 Falling Water offers parking.
Does 11110 Falling Water have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11110 Falling Water does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11110 Falling Water have a pool?
No, 11110 Falling Water does not have a pool.
Does 11110 Falling Water have accessible units?
No, 11110 Falling Water does not have accessible units.
Does 11110 Falling Water have units with dishwashers?
No, 11110 Falling Water does not have units with dishwashers.
