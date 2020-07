Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Gorgeous, recently remodeled, split level, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. The front porch offers nice built in seating and overlooks the well manicured front lawn. The interior has been remodeled with new wood vinyl plank flooring, grey paint, stone countertops, stainless appliances and beautiful light fixtures. Huge patio and backyard for entertaining. All appliances including double ovens, refrigerator and washer and dryer stay with the house.