Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
110 W Drexel Ave
Last updated December 13 2019 at 12:03 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
110 W Drexel Ave
110 West Drexel Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
110 West Drexel Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78210
Highland Park
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come out and preview this great rental minutes from Southtown and surrounding downtown restaurants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 110 W Drexel Ave have any available units?
110 W Drexel Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 110 W Drexel Ave currently offering any rent specials?
110 W Drexel Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 W Drexel Ave pet-friendly?
No, 110 W Drexel Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 110 W Drexel Ave offer parking?
Yes, 110 W Drexel Ave offers parking.
Does 110 W Drexel Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 W Drexel Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 W Drexel Ave have a pool?
No, 110 W Drexel Ave does not have a pool.
Does 110 W Drexel Ave have accessible units?
No, 110 W Drexel Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 110 W Drexel Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 W Drexel Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 W Drexel Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 W Drexel Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
