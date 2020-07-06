103 Covina Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bedf6fe06d ---- Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on large corner lot in East Terrell Hills. Brand New Wood Look Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout. No Carpet Anywhere! New AC system, New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, New interior and exterior paint. Open Living area. 1 car garage. Washer Dryer in garage are provided (not warranted). Really nice finish out on the home. Pet Friendly! Certain breeds restricted. $1295 Deposit/Move in processing $1295 rent. 9.95 per month tech fee. Pet fee $200 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!