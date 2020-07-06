All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 27 2019 at 1:46 PM

103 Covina Ave

103 Covina Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 Covina Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78218
Serna Station

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bedf6fe06d ---- Newly Remodeled 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home on large corner lot in East Terrell Hills. Brand New Wood Look Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Throughout. No Carpet Anywhere! New AC system, New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, New interior and exterior paint. Open Living area. 1 car garage. Washer Dryer in garage are provided (not warranted). Really nice finish out on the home. Pet Friendly! Certain breeds restricted. $1295 Deposit/Move in processing $1295 rent. 9.95 per month tech fee. Pet fee $200 per pet, one time on move in. $20 per month pet rent per pet. AC filter change service included in the rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

