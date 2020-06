Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFUL CONDO IS A MUST SEE !!!! LOCATED NEAR ALL THE LATEST SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS IN THE ALAMO RANCH AREA. ENJOY ALL THE EXTRA AMENITIES POOL, TENNIS COURTS , BASKETBALL , PARTY ROOM , PLAYGROUND, JOGGING TRAIL, VOLLEYBALL COURTS AND BBQ AREAS !!!! THE CONDO ITSELF HAS BEEN UPDATED WITH NEW FIXTURES AND GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. COZY BACKYARD TO ENJOY MORNING COFFEE OR AN EVENING LOOKING AT THE STARS. INCLUDED IS COVERED PARKING IN FRONT OF UNIT !!