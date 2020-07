Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony carport walk in closets pool some paid utils

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport parking pool

Alamo Heights! Right by the pool, large ground floor 2 bedroom condo in Alamo Heights School District. Immaculate condition that includes Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer with a covered patio, 2 car carport and storage unit, large bedrooms and 2 full baths. Large walk in closet in Master bedroom. Daily trash pick up at your door. Water and trash included with rent. Freshly painted. Available before the end of the month!