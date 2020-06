Amenities

patio / balcony bbq/grill

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities bbq/grill

Take the virtual tour:https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Bnxd8dcXJGh Property is also For Sale. This property qualifies for America's Home Grant with BOA for $7,500 credit. Down payment assistance up to $10K w/ Freddie Mac. Terms subject to change. All furnishings negotiable. This Property operates as a successful AirBnB and has all the modern amenities one might need!