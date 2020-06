Amenities

patio / balcony garage bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Great 2 story near SeaWorld with 1734 sq ft! This home features a large downstairs living area, half bath, kitchen, utility room and dining area. Upstairs is a large loft and the three bedrooms. The Large master bedroom has an oval garden tub in master bath. Nice sized secondary bedrooms. Enjoy the covered patio in teh fenced backyard. Quick access to 151/1604. Easy drive to Lackland.