Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:56 AM

10023 Passion Elm

10023 Passion Elm · No Longer Available
Location

10023 Passion Elm, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

hardwood floors
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
10023 Passion Elm Available 09/02/19 Very Nice 3/2 home in Silverbrook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Silverbrook Subdivision in NW San Antonio. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout the home. Open layout with plenty of natural light. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Bay windows in the dining area which is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features black appliances, an island and plenty of counter space. Refrigerator is included. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Come check it out!

(RLNE5051798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10023 Passion Elm have any available units?
10023 Passion Elm doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 10023 Passion Elm currently offering any rent specials?
10023 Passion Elm is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10023 Passion Elm pet-friendly?
No, 10023 Passion Elm is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 10023 Passion Elm offer parking?
No, 10023 Passion Elm does not offer parking.
Does 10023 Passion Elm have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10023 Passion Elm does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10023 Passion Elm have a pool?
No, 10023 Passion Elm does not have a pool.
Does 10023 Passion Elm have accessible units?
No, 10023 Passion Elm does not have accessible units.
Does 10023 Passion Elm have units with dishwashers?
No, 10023 Passion Elm does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10023 Passion Elm have units with air conditioning?
No, 10023 Passion Elm does not have units with air conditioning.
