Amenities

hardwood floors ceiling fan refrigerator

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities

10023 Passion Elm Available 09/02/19 Very Nice 3/2 home in Silverbrook! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in the Silverbrook Subdivision in NW San Antonio. Ceramic tile and wood floors throughout the home. Open layout with plenty of natural light. Spacious living room with ceiling fan. Bay windows in the dining area which is open to the kitchen. Kitchen features black appliances, an island and plenty of counter space. Refrigerator is included. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Come check it out!



(RLNE5051798)