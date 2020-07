Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport dog park trash valet

Conveniently located adjacent to Dell Computer’s headquarters in the heart of Round Rock, Cordevalle offers you an unrivaled lifestyle. You’ll enjoy an amazing array of fine restaurants, convenience food, shopping and recreation – including Round Rock Towne Center – within a mile or two of home. The nearby I-35 provides easy access to Austin while the I-45 and SH-130 Tollway make it easy to reach Georgetown to the north as well as Austin to the south. Cordevalle is the perfect backdrop to modern living.