Last updated January 11 2020 at 1:07 AM

841 Tumlinson Fort Way

841 Tumlinson Fort Way · No Longer Available
Location

841 Tumlinson Fort Way, Round Rock, TX 78664
Turtle Creek Village

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/p7PKIHk7cGc *

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2014

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs!
- Wide open floor plan, large living room with view of back yard
- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Large second living area/flex space upstairs
- Property has access to community swimming pool!

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), New Property(<5 years), Office/Den, Patio, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage Unit, Stove/Oven, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Water Softener

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way have any available units?
841 Tumlinson Fort Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way have?
Some of 841 Tumlinson Fort Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 841 Tumlinson Fort Way currently offering any rent specials?
841 Tumlinson Fort Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 841 Tumlinson Fort Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 841 Tumlinson Fort Way is pet friendly.
Does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way offer parking?
Yes, 841 Tumlinson Fort Way does offer parking.
Does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 841 Tumlinson Fort Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way have a pool?
Yes, 841 Tumlinson Fort Way has a pool.
Does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way have accessible units?
No, 841 Tumlinson Fort Way does not have accessible units.
Does 841 Tumlinson Fort Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 841 Tumlinson Fort Way has units with dishwashers.
