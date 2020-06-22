841 Tumlinson Fort Way

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage

*Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/p7PKIHk7cGc *



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Attached Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock

YEAR BUILT: 2014



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more

- Bedroom and full bathroom downstairs!

- Wide open floor plan, large living room with view of back yard

- Modern kitchen with granite tops, tile backsplash and upgraded SS appliances

- Lots of natural light throughout this home!

- Large second living area/flex space upstairs

- Property has access to community swimming pool!



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



Amenities: Cable-ready, Central Air, Dining Room, Dishwasher, Disposal, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Part), Forced Air Heating, Garage (2 car), Garage Opener, Granite Countertops, Hardwood Floor, HOA Community, Living Room, Microwave (built-in), New Property(<5 years), Office/Den, Patio, Refrigerator, Stainless Steel Appliances, Storage Unit, Stove/Oven, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet, Water Heater (Tank - Gas), Water Softener