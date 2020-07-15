/
woodway
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:16 PM
98 Apartments for rent in Woodway, TX📍
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
1001 Fairway Rd.
1001 Fairway Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1737 sqft
1001 Fairway Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
711 Wooded Crest Dr.
711 Wooded Crest Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1912 sqft
- (RLNE5914308)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
13741 Harbor Dr.
13741 Harbor Drive, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1779 sqft
Midway ISD House - Beautiful 3/2 with hardwood floors, great kitchen, and fenced yard with pergola! (RLNE5823337)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Woodway
929 Sleepy Hollow Rd.
929 Sleepy Hollow Road, Woodway, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2071 sqft
929 Sleepy Hollow Rd. Available 08/11/20 Single Family Home - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Results within 1 mile of Woodway
Last updated July 15 at 06:26 PM
14 Units Available
West Waco
Flats On Chapel
9821 Chapel Rd, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,290
1261 sqft
Located off Chapel Road with easy access to I-84. Spacious floor plans include W/D connections, walk-in closets and mirrored walls. In the Midway School District with controlled access entry and swimming pool.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1609 Breezy Dr.
1609 Breezy Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
964 sqft
1609 Breezy Dr. Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property has carpet throughout, appliances included, and carport.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2318 Breezy
2318 Breezy Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
857 sqft
2 bedroom Duplex in Hewitt! - Downstairs 2 bedroom duplex in Midway ISD! (RLNE5914539)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1304 Fort Collins
1304 Fort Collins Drive, Waco, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2455 sqft
1304 Fort Collins Available 08/15/20 Executive Home for Lease - Beautiful executive home in Western Ridge! Open floor plan with four bedrooms and three baths, plus extra dining area or office. Stained concrete floors.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
8824 Old McGregor Road, Apt. 109
8824 Old Mcgregor Road, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
810 sqft
The Depot Apartment Homes - The Depot Apartment Homes are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburbs of Woodway. At The Depot Apartment Homes, we offer more than a community; it’s a lifestyle.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
225 Londonderry, Apt. 204
225 Londonderry Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$815
822 sqft
Hunterwood Apartments - Hunterwood Apartments are nestled in a quiet, established neighborhood in the suburb of Woodway. With sixty-four (64) apartment homes, you are sure to enjoy harmonious and peaceful living.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
9103 Royal Lane
9103 Royal Ln, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1400 sqft
9103 Royal Lane Available 07/16/20 Duplex - This property has appliances included, a wood burning fireplace, carpeting, and carports. This is in Midway ISD. Easy access to Hewitt Drive.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
7320 Sanger Avenue Unit B
7320 Sanger Avenue, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1036 sqft
Duplex *SPECIAL* - *FREE June rent with 13 month lease, WAC* Each unit is a two-bedroom / one-bathroom and includes the kitchen stove / oven and refrigerator. Water is paid.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
802 Melrose Dr.
802 Melrose Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1800 sqft
Townhome - This property includes appliances, carpet, a wood burning fireplace, a large front yard, and carports. This property is in a great location near restaurants and shopping with easy access to Highway 6 and in the Waco ISD school district.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
416 Owen Lane
416 Owen Lane, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$660
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 416 Owen Lane in Waco. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
812 Rambler Dr. - 05
812 Rambler Dr, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$670
830 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. WATER PAID, ONSITE LAUNDRY FACILITY. Oaktree Apartments has large floor plans, lovely views and convenient access to downtown Waco and various shopping centers.
Last updated July 15 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
Parkdale Viking Hills
800 Rambler Dr. - 13
800 Rambler Drive, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$570
630 sqft
CALL ABOUT OUR RENT SPECIALS. WATER PAID, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
1413 Chapel Creek
1413 Chapel Creek Drive, Waco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1044 sqft
Duplex - DISCLAIMER: The photos and/or videos may be a general representation of the properties.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
2212 Century
2212 Century Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1281 sqft
2212 Century Available 04/15/20 3 bdr House in Midway ISD! - 3 bdr/2ba home off of Panther Way in Hewitt! (RLNE4340046)
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
West Waco
205 B Chapel Trail Circle
205 Chapel Trail Cir, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
205 B Chapel Trail Circle Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes stained concrete floors, fenced in backyard, updated appliances, two-car garage, and a wood burning fireplace.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5718 Wilshire
5718 Wilshire Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5718 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5813 Roxanne
5813 Roxanne Drive, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5813 Roxanne Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Richland Hills
5702 Wilshire
5702 Wilshire Dr, Waco, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1500 sqft
5702 Wilshire Available 08/11/20 Duplex - This property includes appliances, wood burning fireplace, and carport. This property is located within walking distance to Richland Mall, in Waco ISD and has great access to Highway 6 and Highway 84.
Results within 5 miles of Woodway
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
$
54 Units Available
Dean Highlands
Broadstone Summer Street
3030 Summer Avenue, Houston, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,365
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
1144 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment only for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Last updated July 15 at 10:29 PM
26 Units Available
Kendrick
The Legend Apartment Homes
2400 Corporation Pkwy, Waco, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1270 sqft
Upscale apartments with garden tubs, granite countertops and washer/dryer. Ample community offerings, including a pool, tanning area and gym. Pet friendly. Near I-35 for a smooth commute. Near the Midway Performing Arts Center.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Woodway area include Central Texas College, McLennan Community College, Temple College, Texas State Technical College, and Baylor University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Woodway from include Killeen, Waco, Temple, Copperas Cove, and Harker Heights.