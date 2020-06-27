6752 Verona Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Awesome, never lived in, 3/2.5/2 two story home with study and master bedroom down, Open floor plan gorgeous kitchen that opens to living and dining areas, Master suite includes double vanity, over-sized walk in shower & walk in closet, Wood look hard tile in lower level, carpet in bedrooms & second level, Covered patio. *Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.