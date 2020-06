Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN BY 10/19/19. Very cute 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home located in the Preserve at Stone Oak neighborhood. Lots of windows, secondary living space up stairs. All bedrooms upstairs, master bath has large walk in closet, double vanity, garden tub, separate shower. Gas and electric in laundry room. Water softener system. Large covered patio, great for outdoor entertaining.

Close to I35, Round Rock outlet mall, Dell Diamond. Lot's of shopping and dining near by.