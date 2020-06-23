3657 Pine Needle Circle

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

AVAILABLE 05/21/2020 - Great 3 bed / 2 bath property in popular Mayfield Ranch! Large open kitchen with island and lots of light, tall ceilings throughout and nice backyard for pets or just relaxing. RR ISD schools and easy access to I-35 and 183. Amenity center with pool and recreation room.

Close to Dell, Samsung, Google, National Instruments, IBM, La Frontera Shopping Center, IKEA, Round Rock Outlet Malls, Dell Diamond, close access to major roadways. Less than 30 minutes from downtown Austin, iKEA, Round Rock Shopping Outlets, less than 20 minutes away Hawaiian Falls Water Park in Pflugerville, and one hour from Ft. Hood