Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3657 Pine Needle Circle
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:20 PM

3657 Pine Needle Circle

3657 Pine Needle Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3657 Pine Needle Circle, Round Rock, TX 78681
Village at Mayfield Ranch

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
AVAILABLE 05/21/2020 - Great 3 bed / 2 bath property in popular Mayfield Ranch! Large open kitchen with island and lots of light, tall ceilings throughout and nice backyard for pets or just relaxing. RR ISD schools and easy access to I-35 and 183. Amenity center with pool and recreation room.
Close to Dell, Samsung, Google, National Instruments, IBM, La Frontera Shopping Center, IKEA, Round Rock Outlet Malls, Dell Diamond, close access to major roadways. Less than 30 minutes from downtown Austin, iKEA, Round Rock Shopping Outlets, less than 20 minutes away Hawaiian Falls Water Park in Pflugerville, and one hour from Ft. Hood

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3657 Pine Needle Circle have any available units?
3657 Pine Needle Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3657 Pine Needle Circle have?
Some of 3657 Pine Needle Circle's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3657 Pine Needle Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3657 Pine Needle Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3657 Pine Needle Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3657 Pine Needle Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3657 Pine Needle Circle offer parking?
Yes, 3657 Pine Needle Circle offers parking.
Does 3657 Pine Needle Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3657 Pine Needle Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3657 Pine Needle Circle have a pool?
Yes, 3657 Pine Needle Circle has a pool.
Does 3657 Pine Needle Circle have accessible units?
No, 3657 Pine Needle Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3657 Pine Needle Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3657 Pine Needle Circle has units with dishwashers.
