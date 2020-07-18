All apartments in Round Rock
Find more places like 3625 Rams Horn Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Round Rock, TX
/
3625 Rams Horn Way
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

3625 Rams Horn Way

3625 Rams Horn Way · (512) 504-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Round Rock
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3625 Rams Horn Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Eagle Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3625 Rams Horn Way · Avail. now

$1,800

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1612 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW~Stunning 3bd/2ba 2015 Construction Home with HUGE Kitchen & Backyard! - Beautiful 2015 build home in Round Rock. Excellent upgrades throughout from stainless steel appliances, marble/granite counters, dark stained cabinets to great flooring! Vinyl wood flooring everywhere but bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. What makes this home REALLY stick out is the fantastic deck built in the backyard! Perfect for lounging or entertaining. Gorgeous arched walkways leading from one room to the next, bonus room with french doors - could be an office, den, or spare room for whatever your needs may be! Curl up to the fireplace in the living room, or cook a delicious meal in the big kitchen..This house has it all!

(RLNE3288267)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3625 Rams Horn Way have any available units?
3625 Rams Horn Way has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3625 Rams Horn Way have?
Some of 3625 Rams Horn Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3625 Rams Horn Way currently offering any rent specials?
3625 Rams Horn Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3625 Rams Horn Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3625 Rams Horn Way is pet friendly.
Does 3625 Rams Horn Way offer parking?
No, 3625 Rams Horn Way does not offer parking.
Does 3625 Rams Horn Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3625 Rams Horn Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3625 Rams Horn Way have a pool?
No, 3625 Rams Horn Way does not have a pool.
Does 3625 Rams Horn Way have accessible units?
No, 3625 Rams Horn Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3625 Rams Horn Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3625 Rams Horn Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3625 Rams Horn Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Palm Valley Apartments
1301 N Aw Grimes Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
The Creek
1525 E Palm Valley Blvd
Round Rock, TX 78664
City North at Sunrise Ranch
2800 Sunrise Rd
Round Rock, TX 78665
Camden La Frontera
1401 Hesters Crossing Rd
Round Rock, TX 78681
401 Teravista
401 Teravista Pkwy
Round Rock, TX 78665
Links at Forest Creek
20404 Poppy Hills Trl
Round Rock, TX 78664
Derby Park
1200 S Mays St
Round Rock, TX 78664
Belmont Place
1500 Lawnmont Dr
Round Rock, TX 78664

Similar Pages

Round Rock 1 BedroomsRound Rock 2 Bedrooms
Round Rock Dog Friendly ApartmentsRound Rock Pet Friendly Places
Round Rock Studio ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXKyle, TXCopperas Cove, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXHarker Heights, TXLockhart, TX
Taylor, TXHutto, TXMarble Falls, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

TeravistaForest Creek
La Frontera Village

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's UniversityTemple College
Austin Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity