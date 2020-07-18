3625 Rams Horn Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE NOW~Stunning 3bd/2ba 2015 Construction Home with HUGE Kitchen & Backyard! - Beautiful 2015 build home in Round Rock. Excellent upgrades throughout from stainless steel appliances, marble/granite counters, dark stained cabinets to great flooring! Vinyl wood flooring everywhere but bedrooms, tile in bathrooms. What makes this home REALLY stick out is the fantastic deck built in the backyard! Perfect for lounging or entertaining. Gorgeous arched walkways leading from one room to the next, bonus room with french doors - could be an office, den, or spare room for whatever your needs may be! Curl up to the fireplace in the living room, or cook a delicious meal in the big kitchen..This house has it all!



(RLNE3288267)