3248 Ranch Park Trl
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3248 Ranch Park Trl

3248 Ranch Park Trail · No Longer Available
Location

3248 Ranch Park Trail, Round Rock, TX 78681
Behrens Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
pet friendly
tennis court
- Fantastic Home Wonderful location within 1 block of Park, Pool, Tennis and Social Center. Absolutely LOADED WITH UPGRADES and ready to move in right away. This home features fresh paint, wood floors and carpet PLUS Granite Counter Tops; Tile Floors; Lots of Cabinet space and Center Island. Great Layout with Bonus Room upstairs for multiple uses. Back yard is VERY PRIVATE and faces a Greenbelt! Also includes Washer/Dryer; Refrigerator; and Lawn Care! Better hurry..this will NOT last long!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4476353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3248 Ranch Park Trl have any available units?
3248 Ranch Park Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3248 Ranch Park Trl have?
Some of 3248 Ranch Park Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3248 Ranch Park Trl currently offering any rent specials?
3248 Ranch Park Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3248 Ranch Park Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 3248 Ranch Park Trl is pet friendly.
Does 3248 Ranch Park Trl offer parking?
No, 3248 Ranch Park Trl does not offer parking.
Does 3248 Ranch Park Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3248 Ranch Park Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3248 Ranch Park Trl have a pool?
Yes, 3248 Ranch Park Trl has a pool.
Does 3248 Ranch Park Trl have accessible units?
No, 3248 Ranch Park Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 3248 Ranch Park Trl have units with dishwashers?
No, 3248 Ranch Park Trl does not have units with dishwashers.
