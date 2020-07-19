3248 Ranch Park Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool pet friendly tennis court

- Fantastic Home Wonderful location within 1 block of Park, Pool, Tennis and Social Center. Absolutely LOADED WITH UPGRADES and ready to move in right away. This home features fresh paint, wood floors and carpet PLUS Granite Counter Tops; Tile Floors; Lots of Cabinet space and Center Island. Great Layout with Bonus Room upstairs for multiple uses. Back yard is VERY PRIVATE and faces a Greenbelt! Also includes Washer/Dryer; Refrigerator; and Lawn Care! Better hurry..this will NOT last long!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4476353)