Last updated November 20 2019 at 10:35 PM

3209 Clinton Place

3209 Clinton Place · No Longer Available
Location

3209 Clinton Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming single-story brick home - Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more. Excellent RR schools! Gorgeous hardwood floors in main living areas! Modern kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator. Large open living room. Lots of natural light throughout this home! Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed. Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade. Community park, playground.

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/xwp9OHn5pyc **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Attached Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Round Rock
YEAR BUILT: 2006

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Charming single-story brick home - first-time rental!
- Close access to major highways, employers, shopping and more
- Excellent RR schools!
- Gorgeous hardwood floors in main living areas!
- Modern kitchen with dishwasher, range, refrigerator (coming soon)
- Large open living room
- Lots of natural light throughout this home!
- Modern paint colors - very tastefully designed
- Covered back patio for relaxing in the shade
- Community park, playground

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking in the home. Please go outside.
- Pets are negotiable. The non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month's rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3209 Clinton Place have any available units?
3209 Clinton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 3209 Clinton Place have?
Some of 3209 Clinton Place's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3209 Clinton Place currently offering any rent specials?
3209 Clinton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3209 Clinton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 3209 Clinton Place is pet friendly.
Does 3209 Clinton Place offer parking?
Yes, 3209 Clinton Place offers parking.
Does 3209 Clinton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3209 Clinton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3209 Clinton Place have a pool?
No, 3209 Clinton Place does not have a pool.
Does 3209 Clinton Place have accessible units?
No, 3209 Clinton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3209 Clinton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3209 Clinton Place has units with dishwashers.
