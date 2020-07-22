2900 Flower Hill Dr

Amenities
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ Close Proxmity to Dell ~ Located on a quiet street with easy access to toll roads ~ Open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms ~ Lots of natural light ~ Inviting Outdoor Space, Great for Entertaining ~ Island Kitchen with Tile Counters ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.
(RLNE3660041)