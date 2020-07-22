All apartments in Round Rock
Round Rock, TX
2900 Flower Hill Dr
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

2900 Flower Hill Dr

2900 Flower Hill Drive · No Longer Available
Round Rock
Location

2900 Flower Hill Drive, Round Rock, TX 78664
Flower Hill

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in Round Rock ~ Close Proxmity to Dell ~ Located on a quiet street with easy access to toll roads ~ Open floor plan with 3 spacious bedrooms ~ Lots of natural light ~ Inviting Outdoor Space, Great for Entertaining ~ Island Kitchen with Tile Counters ~ Residence Benefits Package provided with every lease for additional $30 per month, includes: Air Filters, Resident Liability Insurance, Utilities Concierge Setup, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Maintenance and Free Credit Reporting.

(RLNE3660041)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr have any available units?
2900 Flower Hill Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
Is 2900 Flower Hill Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2900 Flower Hill Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2900 Flower Hill Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2900 Flower Hill Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr offer parking?
No, 2900 Flower Hill Dr does not offer parking.
Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2900 Flower Hill Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr have a pool?
No, 2900 Flower Hill Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr have accessible units?
No, 2900 Flower Hill Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2900 Flower Hill Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2900 Flower Hill Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 2900 Flower Hill Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
