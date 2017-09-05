All apartments in Round Rock
2714 Summerwalk Place
2714 Summerwalk Place

2714 Summerwalk Place · No Longer Available
Location

2714 Summerwalk Place, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Overlook

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE-IN! 3-bed / 2-bath in popular Settler's Overlook neighborhood. Open living area and spacious Master suite with dual vanities, garden tub, & separate shower. In-law plan with secondary bedrooms on the opposite side of the house from the master. Privately fenced yard with shed. Close to Dell Diamond and walking distance to Settlers Park. Pet Friendly!
One Story in Beautiful Settler's Overlook Neighborhood. Family room is open to the galley kitchen w/a “triangle design” (e.g. the refrigerator location, sink & range are in a triangle pattern to maximize efficiency). Master suite is spacious. Master bath w/dual vanities, garden tub, & separate shower. The plan has the secondary bedrooms on the opposite side of the house from the master. (Commonly called a Mother-In-Law Plan). A shed, water purification & air purification system is included in this home

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2714 Summerwalk Place have any available units?
2714 Summerwalk Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2714 Summerwalk Place have?
Some of 2714 Summerwalk Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2714 Summerwalk Place currently offering any rent specials?
2714 Summerwalk Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2714 Summerwalk Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 2714 Summerwalk Place is pet friendly.
Does 2714 Summerwalk Place offer parking?
No, 2714 Summerwalk Place does not offer parking.
Does 2714 Summerwalk Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2714 Summerwalk Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2714 Summerwalk Place have a pool?
No, 2714 Summerwalk Place does not have a pool.
Does 2714 Summerwalk Place have accessible units?
No, 2714 Summerwalk Place does not have accessible units.
Does 2714 Summerwalk Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2714 Summerwalk Place has units with dishwashers.
