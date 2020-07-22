2624 Butler Way

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage tennis court

Beautiful one story home by DR Horton. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in all rooms except bedrooms and kitchen. Large front covered porch and covered back patio. Kitchen opens to family room; Window seat in kitchen; Stainless steel trimmed appliances; Master with double vanity, separate tub and shower, extra large walk in closet; Beautiful landscaping with automatic sprinklers in front; Community pool and park and it is across street from Old Settlers Park with water park, lake, ball fields, tennis courts. Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule tour.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.