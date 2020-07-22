All apartments in Round Rock
2624 Butler Way

2624 Butler Way
Location

2624 Butler Way, Round Rock, TX 78665
Settlers Crossing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful one story home by DR Horton. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Wood laminate flooring in all rooms except bedrooms and kitchen. Large front covered porch and covered back patio. Kitchen opens to family room; Window seat in kitchen; Stainless steel trimmed appliances; Master with double vanity, separate tub and shower, extra large walk in closet; Beautiful landscaping with automatic sprinklers in front; Community pool and park and it is across street from Old Settlers Park with water park, lake, ball fields, tennis courts. Text/Call 805-598-2746 to schedule tour.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2624 Butler Way have any available units?
2624 Butler Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Round Rock, TX.
How much is rent in Round Rock, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Round Rock Rent Report.
What amenities does 2624 Butler Way have?
Some of 2624 Butler Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2624 Butler Way currently offering any rent specials?
2624 Butler Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2624 Butler Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 2624 Butler Way is pet friendly.
Does 2624 Butler Way offer parking?
Yes, 2624 Butler Way offers parking.
Does 2624 Butler Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2624 Butler Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2624 Butler Way have a pool?
Yes, 2624 Butler Way has a pool.
Does 2624 Butler Way have accessible units?
No, 2624 Butler Way does not have accessible units.
Does 2624 Butler Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 2624 Butler Way does not have units with dishwashers.
